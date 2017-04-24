LafargeHolcim CEO to depart in wake of Syria controversy

Business

LafargeHolcim CEO to depart in wake of Syria controversy

LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen will leave the company in July, the world's largest cement maker said on Monday, in the wake of a report into allegations the company paid armed groups in Syria to keep a plant open.

Chief Executive Eric Olsen of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker addresses a news conference to present the company's 2016 results in Zurich March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH:LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen will leave the company in July, the world's largest cement maker said on Monday, in the wake of a report into allegations the company paid armed groups in Syria to keep a plant open.

"While I was absolutely not involved in, nor even aware of, any wrongdoing I believe my departure will contribute to bringing back serenity to a company that has been exposed for months on this case," said Olsen in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Source: Reuters