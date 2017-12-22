Liberty Global in talks to sell Austrian unit to Deutsche Telekom: FT

International cable company Liberty Global is in advanced talks to sell its Austrian unit UPC Austria to Deutsche Telekom in a deal worth about US$2 billion, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

A deal could be reached in the coming days, the paper said.

UPC Austria generates sales of US$342 million, the paper said, adding the deal would be part of a broader restructuring effort ahead of a possible new round of merger talks with Britain's Vodafone .

A spokesman at Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on the report, while no one at Liberty Global was immediately available for comment.

Liberty Global and Vodafone have held talks in the past about combining forces as telecoms networks and services converge but have so far only announced a joint venture in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

