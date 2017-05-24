Linde, Praxair reach deal on merger agreement

German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair , German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.

FRANKFURT: German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have reached a deal in principle on their proposed US$70 billion merger, Linde said on Wednesday.

The Business Combination Agreement still needs the approval of Praxair's board of directors as well as Linde's management and executive boards, it said, adding that a signing of the agreement was no guarantee the deal would be completed.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche earlier on Wednesday cited sources as saying that Linde's supervisory board would vote on the merger agreement next week.

