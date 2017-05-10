Linde CEO says expects to complete Praxair merger in 2018

Business

Linde CEO says expects to complete Praxair merger in 2018

German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned US$70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at company's plant in Munich-Pullach, Germany, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

MUNICH: German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned US$70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.

The planned all-share deal has met unexpectedly strong opposition from labor representatives, including trade unionists, and talks to finalize a business combination agreement are taking longer than had been hoped.

"I would like to emphasize that this merger would create value - for everyone involved, especially for you the shareholders," Belloni said in a speech to Linde's annual general meeting in Munich.

"I can assure you that the planned merger also has great support in the Linde workforce."

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters