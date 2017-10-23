Lloyd's of London estimates net claims for Hurricane Maria of US$900 million

Lloyd's of London estimated net claims of US$900 million for Hurricane Maria, which caused devastation in Puerto Rico last month, the specialist insurance market said on Monday.

Lloyd's also revised down its net claims estimates for hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which hit the United States in recent weeks, to US$3.9 billion from initial estimates of US$4.5 billion.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Maiya Keidan)