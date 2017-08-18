Lockheed Martin awarded part of US$499 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Top U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin was named on Thursday as one of six companies that will share a US$499 million contract for research into aerospace systems aimed at developing new technologies and capabilities, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said Lockheed was the third company to be awarded work under the previously announced contract. The work will be performed at the firm's Fort Worth, Texas, facility and is expected to be completed by 2025, the Pentagon said.

