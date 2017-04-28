Lockheed Martin wins US$423 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Business

Lockheed Martin wins US$423 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a US$423 million U.S. defense contract for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: BF-3, a short take-off and vertical landing F-35 Lightning II, releases an inert 1,000 lb. GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) separation weapon over water in an Atlantic test range in Patuxent River, Maryland August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Layne Laughter/Lockheed Martin/Handout

WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a US$423 million U.S. defense contract for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Source: Reuters