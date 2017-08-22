Lockheed wins US$427 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Lockheed Martin Corp and its Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co subsidiary are being awarded a US$427 million order for ancillary military equipment and pilot flight equipment for some F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters