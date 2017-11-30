London stocks falter amid European gains

LONDON: Contemplating the cost of Britain's EU divorce, London's stock market lost ground on Wednesday (Nov 29) on a stronger pound and weaker oil prices, while Wall Street enjoyed further gains on better-than-expected US economic growth during the third quarter.

Bitcoin hogged the headlines after the virtual currency, which is not traded on world markets, smashed its way to historic peaks, racing past US$11,000 a day after breaking $10,000 on a wave of feverish speculation as institutional investors looked to join the party.

London's energy sector was hurt by slipping crude prices on the eve of a scheduled Vienna output meeting of OPEC, the oil producers' cartel.

Lower oil prices bite into profits and revenues of energy companies such as BP and Shell, who limited day losses to around 1.0 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index added 0.4 per cent in early trading after the US Commerce Department published revised figures showing GDP rose an annualised 3.3 per cent July-to-September, the strongest showing in three years, after an initial estimate of 3.0 per cent growth.

"With borrowing costs still relatively low, confidence strong and capex (capital expenditure) intentions surveys at elevated levels, we expect another decent gain in the fourth quarter," said Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics.

However, the tech-heavy NASDAQ lost ground, sliding 1.6 per cent some two hours into the session.

The pound rallied on reports that Britain will pay up to €55 billion (US$65 billion) as the price of its divorce from the European Union, putting pressure on British negotiators before key talks in Brussels.

Sterling jumped briefly to a two-month peak of US$1.3431, but lost ground after the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier refused to confirm the reports and called them "rumours". He later said the negotiations were not over.

"If this is correct then this would be a major step towards moving negotiations on to transition deals and a future trade agreement," said Craig Erlam of forex company OANDA.

The sterling downside for Britain is that a stronger pound weighs heavily on the share prices of multinational companies, which tends to drag the FTSE lower.

The weaker euro briefly boosted eurozone markets, before Frankfurt and Paris well back.

"The main drag on the FTSE 100 is the oil and gas sector ahead of tomorrow's OPEC meeting and today's weakness in oil prices, along with the strong pound which is acting as an anchor around the legs of the FTSE," CMC Markes analyst Michael Hewson told AFP.

Asia markets diverged on Wednesday as investors brushed off early worries about North Korea's latest missile test.

But caution prevailed, despite fresh records on Wall Street as Donald Trump's tax-cut plans moved a step closer.

BITCOIN BREAKS US$11,000

Bitcoin meanwhile continued its record-breaking surge.

The virtual currency, which has ploughed to continuous records in recent weeks, finally broke US$10,000 on Tuesday on another volatile day.

Around 1400 GMT it soared past US$11,000, gave up some US$500, then pulled back to US$10,800.

The virtual currency hit a high of US$10,903 in Asia, with some commentators suggesting it is being bought as an alternative by investors who consider that mainstream global markets are valued too high.

But there is a worry that the rise - a more than tenfold surge since its 2017 low in mid-January - could result in a huge correction, analysts said.

"Clearly widespread acceptance and even adoption has aided the rally but the moves we've seen in recent days suggest there's been a substantial speculative component," said Erlam at OANDA.

"I fear a substantial correction is not far away and this could be the true test of the correct value of the cryptocurrency," he added.

Key figures around 1715 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 7,393.56 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 per cent at 13,061.87 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 per cent at 5,398.05 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,590.06

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 22,597.20 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 29,623.83 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,337.86 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3438 from US$1.3351 at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1860 from US$1.1843

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.75 yen from 111.40 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 62 cents at US$62.62 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 64 cents at US$57.35