Long-time Eu Yan Sang CEO to step down from October

SINGAPORE: Health and wellness company Eu Yan Sang announced on Friday (July 7) that long-time Group CEO Richard Eu will be stepping down, and that he will be succeeded by Mr Aaron Boey .

Mr Boey joined the company in March this year as Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Eu Yan Sang, he was president and executive vice president for Levi Strauss. He will assume his new role as Group CEO on Oct 1, 2017.



Mr Eu said that there is a need for an outsider to be at the helm as there are no suitable candidates from within the Eu family. He said he expects his successor to take the company beyond what has been achieved so far.

When asked if he is concerned that an outsider will erode the values of the family business, he told Channel NewsAsia that he will continue to keep the corporate memory of Eu Yan Sang while serving on the board in a non-executive role as chairman.

"I will be around as a reference point," he said.

The company posted a full-year net loss of S$13.5 million, and a fourth-quarter net loss of S$14.1 million when it released its most recent annual financial report last August. Full-year revenue dipped by 3 per cent to S$338.2 million due to revenue decline in Hong Kong and the weakening of the Malaysian ringgit and Australian dollar, it said.