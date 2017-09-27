Lufthansa adds more long-haul routes after Air Berlin insolvency

Lufthansa is restarting long-haul flights from Berlin and growing the long-haul fleet of budget unit Eurowings, moving into the gap left by insolvent rival Air Berlin .

BERLIN: Lufthansa is restarting long-haul flights from Berlin and growing the long-haul fleet of budget unit Eurowings, moving into the gap left by insolvent rival Air Berlin .

Lufthansa will fly from Berlin to New York from November, basing a long-haul jet in the German capital for the first time since 2001, it said on Wednesday.

It will also increase the long-haul fleet of Eurowings to 10 A330 aircraft for summer 2018, against a planned seven by the end of this year.

Air Berlin, which filed for insolvency in August, will end its remaining long-haul routes from Oct. 15 after leasing companies recalled their planes.

Some of the Air Berlin planes have already found a new home. Malaysia Airlines on Wednesday said it was planning to lease six second-hand A330 planes from AerCap , with local media reporting CEO Peter Bellew as saying the planes were coming from Air Berlin.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Advertisement