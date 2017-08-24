Lufthansa offers low hundred-mln-euro sum for Air Berlin assets - source

Lufthansa's proposal for the carve-up of Air Berlin would see it taking over the insolvent carrier's Austria-based leisure airline Niki and other planes, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

Its proposal is in the low hundreds of millions of euros, the person said.

In total, it wants to take on up to 90 planes, which would include the 38 crewed aircraft Lufthansa already leases from Air Berlin, the source said.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

The German flagship carrier on Wednesday said it had put forward a concept for an acquisition of parts of Air Berlin, but did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

