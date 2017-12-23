LVMH's Celine creator Phoebe Philo to leave company: source

FILE PHOTO - Former honoree and creative director of CELINE, Phoebe Philo, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PARIS: Phoebe Philo, artistic director of LVMH's Celine label since 2008, is leaving the high-end ready-to-wear brand, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The British designer has decided to take a break, believing that she had accomplished her mission to revamp Celine, and will not join another firm in the immediate future, the source said.    The source denied rumors she would join Burberry .

(Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Rodriguez; writing by John Irish, editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

