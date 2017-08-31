Lyft expands ride-sharing service to 32 more states

U.S.-based ride services company Lyft Inc said on Thursday it unveiled availability to an additional 32 states, as it looks to take market share from its main rival Uber.

Lyft, the No. 2 ride-sharing service by volume after Uber Technologies Inc , will now offer rides in 40 states.

"This means that 94 percent of the U.S. population (287 million people) will have access to a Lyft - now the largest geographic footprint of any ridesharing service in the U.S.," the company said in an email.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)