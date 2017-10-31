Manufacturers forecast flat outlook for business growth: Survey

SINGAPORE: Nearly four out of five firms in the manufacturing sector are expecting the business environment over the next six months to remain similar to a quarter ago, according to a survey released by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The results show that a weighted 77 per cent of companies in the manufacturing sector expect the business situation to remain flat, while a weighted 14 per cent expect business conditions to improve and a weighted 9 per cent foresee a deteriorating business outlook.

Overall, a net weighted balance of 5 per cent of manufacturers expects an improved business situation for the period October 2017 – March 2018, compared to the third quarter of this, the survey showed.

Within the manufacturing sector, the precision engineering cluster is the most optimistic in its outlook, with a net weighted balance of 22 per cent of firms anticipating improved business conditions ahead.

This optimism is led by the machinery & systems segment which foresees higher demand for semiconductor-related equipment, as well as measuring devices supporting the wireless communications and automotive industries in the months ahead.

On the other hand, a weighted 74 per cent in the precision modules & components segment expect little change in business conditions over the next six months.

The general manufacturing industries and electronics clusters are the least optimistic, with a net weighted balance of 9 and 11 per cent of firms expecting a less favourable operating environment in the six months ahead, respectively, the survey showed.

The general manufacturing industries cluster’s outlook is weighed down largely by the lacklustre domestic construction activities. In the electronics cluster, most of the segments anticipate business prospects to be seasonally softer over the next six months.

As for output, a net weighted balance of 6 per cent of manufacturers expect production to increase in the fourth quarter of this year compared with the previous three months.

Meanwhile, for employment, the survey showed that a net weighted balance of 11 per cent of manufacturers plans to hire fewer workers in the fourth quarter, as compared to the third quarter. This hiring sentiment was represented across all the manufacturing clusters, except for the chemicals and biomedical manufacturing clusters.

The Survey of Business Expectations of the Manufacturing Sector for the fourth quarter of 2017 was conducted between September and October by the Economic Development Board. Out of a total of 429 manufacturing establishments surveyed, 95 per cent responded.