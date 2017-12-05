Marriott signs co-brand credit card deal with JPMorgan, AmEx

Marriott International signed a deal with JPMorgan Chase and American Express to issue co-branded credit cards associated with its loyalty programs, the world's largest hotel chain said on Tuesday.

The deal covers the Marriott Rewards and Ritz-Carlton Rewards Visa credit cards from JPMorgan, and the Starwood Preferred Guest cards from American Express.

Marriott, which expects to introduce the new cards in 2018, will continue to retain the existing co-branded cards for members and offer the same suite of features and benefits, it said.

It will reveal additional details about the cards in 2018.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)