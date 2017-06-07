MAS proposes new guidelines for robo-advisory services

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is consulting the public on making it easier for financial service institutions to provide digital advisory services here.

MAS issued a set of proposals on Wednesday (Jun 7) aimed at supporting innovation in financial services by recognising the unique characteristics of digital platforms.

Financial institutions currently regulated under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and Financial Advisers Act (FAA) can already provide digital advisory services, also known as robo-advisory services, and some have started to do so, it said.



MAS added it has also received indications of interest from new entities to offer such robo-advisory services to retail investors.



To that end, MAS proposed that fund managers operating under the SFA will be allowed to offer digital advisory services to retail investors, even if they do not meet track record requirements.



These fund managers will still be required to adhere to certain safeguards including the diversification of portfolios, and having to undertake an independent audit of the digital advisory services within a year of operation.



Meanwhile, MAS proposed that those operating as financial advisers under the FAA be allowed to help clients execute investment transactions, and rebalance their clients investment portfolios in collective investment schemes.



The consultation paper is available on the MAS website and members of the public feedback until Jul 7.

