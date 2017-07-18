Mattel's longtime finance chief Kevin Farr to step down

Business

Mattel Inc , the world's largest toymaker, said on Monday Kevin Farr will step down after a 17-year stint as chief financial officer.

The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mattel has engaged a search firm and begun an external search to find a replacement for Farr, the El Segundo, California-based company said.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters