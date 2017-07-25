McDonald's US same-restaurant sales beat estimates

McDonald's Corp on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, helped by promotions on beverages as well as the launch of signature crafted sandwiches.

McDonalds' sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.9 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, beating the 3.2 percent increase analysts on average had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Global same-restaurant sales climbed 6.6 percent, the biggest increase in more than 5 years, helped by higher traffic across all segments.

Net income rose to US$1.40 billion, or US$1.70 per share in the quarter, from US$1.09 billion, or US$1.25 per share, a year earlier.

McDonald's shares rose 2.1 percent to US$155 in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)