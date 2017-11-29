Mediacorp appoints Ivan Wong as Lead, Agency Brands and Solutions

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has appointed Ivan Wong as Lead, Agency Brands and Solutions, effective Nov 20, the media giant said on Wednesday (Nov 29).



In a newly created role that reports to Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Mr Wong will focus on partnering agencies to mutually grow business through more information sharing, proactive client solutioning and joint activities including Brand Solution workshops, Mediacorp said.



Before joining Mediacorp, Mr Wong was commercial director at SPH Magazines overseeing all aspects of the magazine business. Prior to that, Ivan spent over ten years at Mindshare with his last position as managing partner.



Said Mr Singh: “Increasingly, our approach to growth is through partnerships. Ivan’s appointment is a key move and an important step as Mediacorp puts a sharper focus on revenues and agency relationship. Ivan has deep roots in the agency world and is passionate about transmedia client solutions, making him well suited to this new role.”



“I am delighted to come onboard Mediacorp at a time of transformative changes. With my experience, I hope to work even closer with our agency partners to help clients tell their brand stories in powerful and creative ways,” said Mr Wong.

