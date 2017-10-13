Mercedes-Benz, China JVs to recall 351,218 vehicles: watchdog

Mercedes-Benz, the luxury brand of German carmaker Daimler AG , and its Chinese joint ventures will recall 351,218 vehicles due to potential issues with Takata Corp air bags, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.

BEIJING: Mercedes-Benz, the luxury brand of German carmaker Daimler AG , and its Chinese joint ventures will recall 351,218 vehicles due to potential issues with Takata Corp air bags, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.

The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) posted the recall in an online statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)