Meredith approaches Time again with Koch brothers backing: source

Meredith Corp is in talks again to buy Time Inc in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

REUTERS: Meredith Corp is in talks again to buy Time Inc in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Koch brothers have agreed to support Meredith's offer by investing around US$600 million, according to the source, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

Spokesmen for Koch Industries, Meredith and Time declined to comment.

Time was up over 25 percent in afternoon trading at US$15.93, while Meredith was up over 9 percent at US$59.45.

The New York Times was the first to report the potential deal Wednesday evening.

Deal talks between Time, the publisher of Time and People magazines, and Meredith, the publisher of Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle magazines, had collapsed in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)