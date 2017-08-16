Merkel vows to pressure auto firms to boost electric cars

BERLIN: Germany must exert pressure on auto companies to accelerate the transition to electric cars, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday as German firms try to mend their reputation after a diesel emissions scandal.

In an interview on YouTube just six weeks before a federal election, Merkel also said she would invite local governments to a meeting on Sept. 4 to discuss toxic emissions. Maybe more than 500 million euros (US$585.65 million) would be made available to a planned fund to improve urban transport infrastructure, she said.

Merkel also expressed concern about whether auto companies were sufficiently innovative in the right areas.

