MetLife profit rises on smaller derivative losses

MetLife Inc's quarterly profit surged compared with a year earlier, when the largest U.S. life insurer booked US$1.4 billion in net derivative losses.

The company reported a net profit of US$838 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from US$64 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 13.1 percent to US$17.25 billion.

