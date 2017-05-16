Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy US operations

Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca Cola Company .

Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa), said it would continue evaluating acquisitions of other available territories currently operated by Coca-Cola's Bottling Investments Group.

