Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy US operations

Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca Cola Company .

FILE PHOTO: A man walks next to corporate logos of Coca-Cola and Femsa at a distribution center of the company in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa), said it would continue evaluating acquisitions of other available territories currently operated by Coca-Cola's Bottling Investments Group.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters