Michael Kors to close 100-125 stores

REUTERS: Luxury retailer Michael Kors Holdings Ltd swung to a fourth-quarter loss and said it would close between 100 and 125 full-price retail stores over the next two years.

The company's shares fell 8.6 percent to US$33.16 in premarket trading.

Net sales fell 11.3 percent to US$1.03 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 1.

The company posted net loss of US$26.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with net income of US$177 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kors also said it would buy back US$1 billion of shares.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)