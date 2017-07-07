Microsoft to cut 'thousands' of jobs: source

Business

Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

The Redmond, Washington-based company is in the process of reorganizing its sales and marketing teams as it doubles down on its fast-growing cloud business.

Reuters reported on Monday that the company would undergo a reorganization that would impact its sales and marketing teams.

