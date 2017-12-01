Mitsubishi Material's unit head quits over data falsification scandal

The head of a unit at Mitsubishi Materials Corp has resigned following a data falsification scandal, the subsidiary announced on Friday.

Hiroaki Murata, president of subsidiary Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd , resigned following the admission last week that the unit manipulated inspection data of rubber sealing products, a Mitsubishi Cable spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)