Mitsubishi Material's unit head quits over data falsification scandal

Business

Mitsubishi Material's unit head quits over data falsification scandal

The head of a unit at Mitsubishi Materials Corp has resigned following a data falsification scandal, the subsidiary announced on Friday.

A monitor showing the logo of Mitsubishi Materials Corp is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bookmark

TOKYO: The head of a unit at Mitsubishi Materials Corp has resigned following a data falsification scandal, the subsidiary announced on Friday.

Hiroaki Murata, president of subsidiary Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd , resigned following the admission last week that the unit manipulated inspection data of rubber sealing products, a Mitsubishi Cable spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark