Mitsubishi recalls 63,154 cars in Russia: Russian watchdog

Russia's standards watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday it had been informed Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp was recalling 63,154 Galant and Pajero cars sold in Russia between November 2006 and February 2016.

MOSCOW: Russia's standards watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday it had been informed Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp was recalling 63,154 Galant and Pajero cars sold in Russia between November 2006 and February 2016.

The cars are being recalled because of possible issues with their air bags, the regulator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)