Model turns in US$8.1m in jewellery tied to Malaysia scandal

LOS ANGELES: Australian model Miranda Kerr has turned over US$8.1 million worth of jewellery to the US Justice Department following allegations that the items were linked to a massive money-laundering scheme involving a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Kerr handed over the jewellery - given to her by Malaysian financier Jho Low - last Friday to federal agents in Los Angeles, a spokesman for the model told AFP.

File photo of model Miranda Kerr in Paris, France, on Apr 11, 2017. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

"From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr cooperated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewellery to the government," he said. "Ms Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can," he added.

Kerr is among a number of celebrities who have been sucked into the scandal involving the Malaysian fund called 1Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio turned over an Oscar won by Marlon Brando, along with other gifts given to him by Low, who allegedly laundered more than US$400 million stolen from 1MDB through an account in the United States.

Neither Kerr nor DiCaprio are defendants in civil-forfeiture lawsuits filed by the justice department in the case.

The scandal has rocked the Malaysian governing class, exposing Prime Minister Najib Razak to allegations of corruption, which he has denied.

Razak created the 1MDB fund shortly after coming to power in 2009, saying it would help modernise the country.

1MDB now carries debt of some €10 billion (US$11.2 billion). The prime minister and fund officials have consistently denied any wrongdoing.