More cases against Google to come, EU commissioner says

BEIJING: There are more cases against Alphabet Inc's Google to come, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, said on Wednesday during a trip to Beijing.

The European Commission slapped a record 2.4 billion euro (US$2.8 billion) fine on the world's most popular internet search engine in June and told the firm to stop favoring its shopping service.

