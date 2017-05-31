Most Asia markets edge up but US, Europe losses cap gains

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly rose on Wednesday (May 31) after forecast-beating Chinese factory data raised hopes for the world's number two economy, but gains were limited following soft leads from Wall Street and Europe.

China said Wednesday that its purchasing managers' index of manufacturing activity held up in May, beating expectations for a decline.

The reading indicated the sector continues to grow and suggests the economy is feeling the benefit of a pick-up in global demand.

China's growth slowed to its weakest level in a quarter of a century in 2016. It is expected to ease this year as leaders try to address huge debt piles and switch from trade and investment to consumer demand as the driver of expansion.

"The global economy will continue to recover and that'll bolster Chinese manufacturers," Tommy Xie, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, told Bloomberg News.

"But the deleveraging campaign will inevitably slow growth as tightening measures have already pushed up borrowing costs for factories."

Shanghai, which was closed Monday and Tuesday for a holiday, ended up 0.2 per cent, Sydney added 0.1 per cent and Seoul was 0.2 per cent higher. Singapore put on 0.2 per cent and Jakarta gained 0.2 per cent.

However, Tokyo ended 0.1 per cent lower and Hong Kong shed 0.2 per cent after a one-day break.

NEW EUROPE FEARS



European markets finished in the red on Tuesday as Italy edged towards a possible autumn election under a new proportional representation system.

With opinion polls pointing to no stable majority, traders are worried anti-EU parties could perform well, raising the prospect of fresh trouble for the bloc.

Also, another impasse between Greece and its creditors over its bailout conditions has raised concerns among investors.

And Wall Street eased as US inflation remained soft in April despite a modest increase, while consumer confidence slipped for a second straight month in May.

The readings come days before the release Friday of closely watched US jobs data, which is used as a guide for the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rate rises.

"Even though consumer confidence dipped in May, it seems only an appalling May (jobs report) ... could derail the Fed from a June hike," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

In currency trade the pound was struggling after a fresh opinion poll suggested Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives could lose their Westminster majority in next week's general election, leaving a hung parliament.

Sterling had risen in recent weeks on the prospect that May would win a landslide in the Jun 8 poll, giving her a stronger hand in Brexit talks. But the currency has fallen with the government's poll numbers on fears Britain could end up with a bad EU exit deal.

In early European trade London and Frankfurt each edged up 0.1 per cent but Paris slipped 0.1 per cent.

- Key figures around 0815 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,650.57 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 25,660.65 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,117.18 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,535.24

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1177 from US$1.1195 at 2100 GMT

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥110.95 from ¥110.76

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2800 from US$1.2862

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 49 cents at US$49.17 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 45 cents at US$51.39

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 21,029.47 (close)