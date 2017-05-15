Most Asian markets start week with gains

HONG KONG: Most Asian markets rose Monday (May 15), with Hong Kong achieving a sixth successive gain, as traders brushed off another set of disappointing US economic figures.

Investors were given a healthy lead from Europe, where London and Frankfurt ended Friday at record highs, but below-par Chinese figures tempered gains.

Hong Kong closed up 0.9 per cent at levels not seen since mid-2015, while Shanghai edged up 0.2 per cent - a third straight win after losing about 7 per cent since April on worries about a government crackdown on leveraged investment.

Seoul added 0.2 per cent as investors ignored another missile test by North Korea at the weekend, while Singapore climbed 0.3 per cent.

However Tokyo ended 0.1 per cent lower on the back of a stronger yen. The dollar edged up slightly against the Japanese unit Monday but was still well down from levels near 114 yen seen Friday in Asia.

Troubled conglomerate Toshiba jumped more than 3 per cent despite once again delaying the release of nine-month earnings and warning of a 950 billion yen net loss.

The figure was smaller than the more than one trillion yen loss previously estimated. Analysts said the jump was likely due to investor relief that authorities do not appear ready to delist Toshiba despite repeated earnings delays.

Sydney ended marginally higher.

In China, official data showed output from the country's factories and workshops slowed more sharply than expected in April, while retail sales were also below par.

The data comes as China hosts an international summit showcasing its Silk Road project that it hopes will revive ancient trading routes and breathe life into the world's number two economy, which grew last year at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century.

CRUDE RALLIES

On Wall Street the Dow ended in the red after another weak set of results from top stores JC Penney and Nordstrom, which fuelled concerns about the world's biggest economy's key retail sector. The downbeat came a day after disappointing earnings from Macy's.

Adding to the sense of worry were US retail sales and inflation data that fell short of expectations and had investors rethinking expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate of interest rate rises this year.

Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA, said in a note that the readings "did little to convince investors that a recent run of weak US economic performance was reversing".

"If the deterioration in tier one US economic data continues, I think it will be time for a reality check" regarding the Fed's rate plans.

Both main crude oil contracts rose about 2.5 per cent as dealers welcomed comments from the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia that they would consider extending an output cut into 2018.

Prices were hammered earlier this month on concerns the agreement between OPEC and Russia to slash production was not gaining traction, while US output continues to increase.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note: "The two countries - which are responsible for around a fifth of total daily output - are crucial to the success of the cut and I would now expect other participating nations to get behind the extension as well."

In early European trade London rose 0.2 per cent, Paris added 0.1 per cent and Frankfurt gained 0.4 per cent.

KEY FIGURES AROUND 0810 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,869.85 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 per cent at 25,371.59 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,090.23 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 per cent at 7,446.66

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.47 yen from 113.33 yen at 2100 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2918 from US$1.2884

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0940 from US$1.0931

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP US$1.18 at US$49.02 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP US$1.25 at US$52.09

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 20,896.61 (close)