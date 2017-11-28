MRCB, Gamuda set up consortium to bid for KL-Singapore HSR tender

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) and Gamuda Bhd have partnered up to participate in the tender for the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR).

Both companies entered an agreement to set up an unincorporated consortium on a 50:50 basis to be the project delivery partner for the HSR.

The PDP tender was called upon by MyHSR Corp on last Wednesday (Nov 22).

In separate filings to Bursa Malaysia, both companies said, upon securing the tender, the parties shall sign a definitive agreement to further set out the rights and obligations of each party in relation to the project.

MRCB and Gamuda said they would make the necessary announcements to Bursa Securities as and when there was a material development in relation to the project.