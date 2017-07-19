Nasdaq, S&P open at record highs

The Nasdaq and the S&P opened at record highs on Wednesday, helped by a rise in technology and health stocks with investors focusing on earnings.

REUTERS: The Nasdaq and the S&P opened at record highs on Wednesday, helped by a rise in technology and health stocks with investors focusing on earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.75 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,578.48. The S&P 500 gained 4.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,464.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,366.79.

