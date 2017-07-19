Nasdaq, S&P open at record highs

The Nasdaq and the S&P opened at record highs on Wednesday, helped by a rise in technology and health stocks with investors focusing on earnings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.75 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,578.48. The S&P 500 gained 4.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,464.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,366.79.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters