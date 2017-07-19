Nasdaq boosted to record close by Netflix; Dow ends down

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq surged to a fresh record close on Tuesday (Jul 18) following strong Netflix earnings, which offset worries about the prospects of President Donald Trump's agenda and earnings disappointments from other companies.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 29.87 points (0.47 per cent) to 6,344.31, its first record since Jun 8.

The S&P 500 narrowly edged to a record of its own at 2,460.61, up 1.47 points (0.06 per cent), while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 54.99 points (0.25 per cent) to 21,574.73.