Nasdaq opens lower as tech selloff continues

Business

Nasdaq futures were lower on Tuesday as selloff in tech stocks continued, while the Dow was higher as investors looked to profit from stocks that would benefit from potential corporate tax cuts.

REUTERS: The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Tuesday as selloff in tech stocks continued for the second day, while the Dow was higher as investors looked to profit from stocks that would benefit more from potential corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,344.96. The S&P 500 lost 0.02 points, or 0.000758 percent, to 2,639.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.40 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,756.97.

