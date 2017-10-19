Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was assigned the patents by SRC Labs LLC in a deal intended to use the tribe's sovereign status to shield them from administrative review. SRC is also a plaintiff in the case.

The tribe has a similar deal to hold patents for Allergan.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe)