Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was assigned the patents by SRC Labs LLC in a deal intended to use the tribe's sovereign status to shield them from administrative review. SRC is also a plaintiff in the case.
The tribe has a similar deal to hold patents for Allergan.
(Reporting by Jan Wolfe)