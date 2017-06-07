Navistar posts second-quarter loss

REUTERS: U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp posted a second-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit.

Net loss attributable to the company was US$80 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with a profit of US$4 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2sS8OuI)

Revenue fell to US$2.10 billion from US$2.20 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)