Nestle restructures infant nutrition business

LONDON: Nestle , the world's largest packaged food company, said on Wednesday it would reorganize its infant nutrition business to improve its performance.

The company said from January 1 that unit will be managed regionally, not globally.

In addition, Stefan Catsicas, Nestle's chief technology officer, is leaving the company to be replaced by Stefan Palzer at the start of the year.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)