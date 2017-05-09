New platform launched to help companies manage cross-border trade compliance

SINGAPORE: A trade platform that allows businesses to manage compliance from different trading systems was launched on Tuesday (May 9).

The platform, called Global eTrade Services (GeTS), was set up in 2016 and is a subsidiary of CrimsonLogic.

According to GeTS CEO Chong Kok Keong, shippers and freight forwarders will benefit from this as other platforms on the market are country-specific, meaning that a business which ships goods to five countries has to use five different systems to meet trading regulations.

But the GeTS system, which is currently available in 16 custom nodes, mostly in the Asia Pacific, Canada and the United States, will allow businesses to do away with multiple systems.

For instance, the GeTS Compliance Services allows for documents like trade declarations and cargo manifests to be submitted more seamlessly.

Commenting on the system, Mr Chong said: "When it comes to cross-border trade, the key challenge really is meeting compliance requirements across different jurisdictions."

"This is key because the governments have more requirements for data, and having them in an advanced manner," he added.

GeTS Chairman Eugene Wong added that customers can expect to see 60 per cent time savings, and 1.5 times in productivity gains for trade complaisance documentation activities.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said: "For regulatory authorities, the increased volume of trade documents for processing will create additional pressure on limited resources."



Dr Koh added that this is why it is important to have the right infrastructure to "ensure reliable, efficient and speedy custom clearance, while ensuring compliance with various regulatory requirements".

GeTS is looking to expand the service to 50 nodes over the next two years, and will focus on markets like ASEAN, China, the US and the European Union.