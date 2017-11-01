New York Times beats profit estimate as digital subscribers soar
The New York Times Co's revenue rose 6.1 percent in the third quarter as the newspaper company signed up more paying online readers.
REUTERS: The New York Times Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it signed up more advertisers and subscribers for its digital publications, helping offset a slide in print sales.
The company added about 2.5 million subscribers to various websites, including the New York Times website, in the third quarter, representing a 59.1 percent rise.
Digital advertising revenue rose 11 percent to US$49.2 million, accounting for about 43 percent of its total advertising revenue.
The paper's print advertising revenue fell 20.1 percent to US$64.4 million.
Net income attributable to the company rose to US$32.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 24 from US$406,000 a year earlier. On a per-share basis it earned 20 cents per share compared with break-even last year.
Excluding items, earnings were 13 cents per share from continuing operations, beating analysts' average estimate of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.1 percent to US$385.6 million. Analysts on average had expected US$389 million.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D'Silva)