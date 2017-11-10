News Corp posts first-quarter profit on lower expenses

Wall Street Journal owner News Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by a tight control on expenses amid a decline in print advertising sales.

Revenue in the company's news and information division, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, rose 1.6 percent to US$1.24 billion in its first quarter.

Increased competition from the digital media and a declining readership is driving print advertising down. Spending on print advertising in the U.S. is expected to fall 14 percent this year to about US$18 billion, a third of what it was 10 years ago, according to media research firm Magna Intelligence. (http://bit.ly/2zJsXdP)

Net income available to shareholders was US$68 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of US$15 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 7 cents per share. Total revenue rose to US$2.06 billion from US$1.97 billion.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

