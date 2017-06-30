Nike posts higher-than-expected quarterly revenue

Nike Inc , the world's No. 1 footwear maker, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher demand in Western Europe, China and emerging markets.

Shares of the Dow component were up 3.2 percent at US$54.87 in after-market trading on Thursday.

Nike's net income rose to US$1 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from US$846 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.3 percent to US$8.68 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$8.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

