Nike to cut 2 percent of workforce, simplify organizational structure

Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.

As part of a new initiative called "Consumer Direct Offense," the company said it plans to drive growth by focusing on 12 key cities in 10 countries, cutting down production lead times and eliminating a quarter of its shoe styles.

Trevor Edwards, the president of the Nike brand, will lead the new initiative, which will also involve making several changes to its leadership structure, the company said.

Starting in fiscal 2018, the company will report results based on four new operating segments: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Greater China, and Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Previously the company used to report results for six units that included Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, and Japan and emerging markets as separate units.

Nike also said it would reduce the number of its shoe styles by a quarter, focusing on key brands such as ZoomX, Air VaporMax and Nike React.

To react faster to consumer trends, the company also said it would cut production lead times by half.

As part of the organizational changes, about 1,400 employees are expected to lose their jobs. Nike had 70,700 employees as of May 31, 2016.

Nike's shares were down 2 percent at US$53.59 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)