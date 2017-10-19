Nissan Motor says CEO Saikawa to brief on uncertified inspection issue

Nissan Motor Co Ltd said Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will hold at news conference 1000 GMT on Thursday to brief on its uncertified inspection scandal.

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Ltd said Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will hold at news conference 1000 GMT on Thursday to brief on its uncertified inspection scandal.

The news conference comes a day after Nissan admitted uncertified vehicle checks had continued even after it revealed final vehicle checks for the domestic market were not performed by certified technicians.

The misconduct has forced Japan's second-largest automaker to recall all 1.2 million new cars it sold in domestically over the past three years.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)