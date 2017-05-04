Nissan's premium brand Infiniti global sales up 12 pct in April

Nissan Motor Co's premium brand Infiniti sold a total of 17,578 vehicles in April, an increase of 12 percent from a year earlier, which pushed the brand's worldwide sales in the first four months of this year to 84,947 vehicles, up 16 percent, according to a press release seen by Reuters.

BEIJING: Nissan Motor Co's premium brand Infiniti sold a total of 17,578 vehicles in April, an increase of 12 percent from a year earlier, which pushed the brand's worldwide sales in the first four months of this year to 84,947 vehicles, up 16 percent, according to a press release seen by Reuters.

The growth in both April global sales and year-to-date worldwide volume stemmed from the momentum Infiniti gained from several new products that the Japanese premium brand launched since last year, and in markets such as the United States and China.

In the United States, Infiniti sold a total of 54,358 vehicles during the January-April period, up 26 percent from a year earlier, according to Infiniti. U.S. sales in April stood at 10,797 vehicles, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

Infiniti's China sales in April totaled 3,415 vehicles, up 105 percent from the same month a year ago. Its volume in China during the first four months of this year was up 19 percent from a year earlier to 13,456 vehicles.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Sunil Nair)