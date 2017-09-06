Nissan targets new Leaf global sales of more than 90,000 a year

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is targeting annual global sales of more than 90,000 units for its new Leaf electric vehicle, the company said on Wednesday.

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Ltd is targeting annual global sales of more than 90,000 units for its new Leaf electric vehicle, the company said on Wednesday.

The battery supplier for the revamped Leaf is Automotive Energy Supply, the same as for the previous Leaf.

The new Leaf, launched on Wednesday, goes on sale in Japan from Oct. 2 and elsewhere early next year.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)