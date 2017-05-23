Nokia settles patent dispute with Apple

Business

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

HELSINKI: Finland's Nokia said on Tuesday it has settled its patent dispute with Apple and also signed a business collaboration deal with the U.S. company.

Nokia said it would receive an up-front cash payment and additional revenues from Apple, but did not specify the details of the patent deal.

Revenues from the agreement, as well as a non-recurring catch-up revenue, will start running from this quarter, Nokia said.

Under the business agreement, Nokia said it would provide network infrastructure products and services to Apple while Apple would resume carrying Nokia's digital health products in its retail and online stores.

Nokia shares opened 5 percent higher on the news in the early Helsinki trade.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Source: Reuters