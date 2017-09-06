North Korea fears hit Asia stocks again, dollar down on rate doubt

HONG KONG: The North Korean nuclear crisis dragged Asian markets further into the red on Wednesday (Sep 6) as world powers struggled to agree how to deal with the isolated state, while doubts about further US interest rate hikes dragged the dollar.

With few other catalysts to deflect attention from the face off with Pyongyang, investors continue to flock to safe-haven assets, sending gold to near one-year highs and the yen flying.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned against "confrontational rhetoric" towards Kim Jong-Un's regime and called for a single strategy to address the crisis following Sunday's test of a massive nuclear device.

While the heated rhetoric of the previous two days has cooled, there are fears of a fresh flare up as the North is feared to be preparing another missile launch to mark its foundation day on Saturday.

US markets returned from their long Labor Day weekend on Tuesday to finish sharply lower and US Treasury yields are at one-year lows.

In Asia on Wednesday markets continued to fall but pared the big morning losses.

Seoul shed 0.3 per cent, Tokyo ended 0.1 per cent lower and Hong Kong gave up 0.5 per cent.

Sydney gave up 0.3 per cent as the North Korea woes overshadowed data showing the Australian economy strengthened in the second quarter of the year. Singapore and Taipei were also lower but Shanghai managed to eke out minor gains for a fourth straight advance.

In early European trade London fell 0.5 per cent, Paris gave up 0.6 per cent and Frankfurt was 0.4 per cent down.

The dollar, already down against the safe-bet yen on geopolitical concerns, took another hit from comments by Federal Reserve officials playing down the chances of a third rate hike of the year and worries about a looming hurricane in the Atlantic.

RATE CAUTION



Fed governor Lael Brainard said the central bank had continued to miss its two per cent inflation target for the past year and added: "My view is that we should be cautious about tightening policy further until we are confident inflation is on track to achieve our target."

The dollar was at ¥108.75 in Asia, heading towards its weakest levels of the year.

"Geopolitical risks around North Korea continue to weigh on the market while Fed governor Brainard's comments linked to inflation fears as well as worries over Irma, the next mega hurricane after Harvey, are also undermining" the dollar, Kengo Suzuki, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities, told AFP.

Adding to the sense of unease is concern about President Donald Trump's chances of pushing through his tax reform plans, with Capitol Hill already struggling with a crammed legislative calendar.

And Trump's decision Tuesday to end an amnesty programme for 800,000 people brought to the United States illegally as young children will add to the backlog.

On oil markets both main contracts eased in Asia after surging on Tuesday - WTI jumped around three per cent and Brent put on two per cent - on reports Russia and Saudi Arabia were considering extending a production cut.

Also refineries shut down by Hurricane Harvey began to come back online in the US Gulf Coast, helping clear a backlog of the commodity.

Eyes are now on the release of crude data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute later in the day followed by the US Energy Information Administration Thursday.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,357.97 (close)

Seoul - Kospi: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 2,319.82 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 27,613.76 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,385.39 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 7,334.13

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1920 from US$1.1914 at 2040 GMT on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3026 from US$1.3031

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥108.75 from ¥108.79

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN two cents at US$48.64

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 16 cents at US$53.22 per barrel

New York - DOW: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 21,753.31 (close)